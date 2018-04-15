Peterborough air cadets celebrate achievements

Friends and family members of 115 (Peterborough) Squadron Air Cadets celebrated their achievements at the squadron’s award ceremony.

Held at St Jude’s Church in Netherton, the annual awards ceremony sees numerous cadets being awarded trophies for their achievements and accomplishments. With over 60 VIPs, staff members, civilian committee members and friends and family, the church was packed to the rafters.

Officer Commanding of 115 (Peterborough) Squadron, Flight Lieutenant Karen Barfield RAFAC said: “Throughout their time with the air cadets, they have numerous challenges to overcome and the trophies are awarded for various different criteria, giving all cadets the opportunity to be nominated for a specific award or to be awarded one.

“There are trophies such as the ‘Golden Boot’ for Best Uniform, the Best Team trophy, the Best Recruit, then Best Cadet and for our older cadets, Best Non Commissioned Officer (NCO). We also recognise staff who give up their free time to make the Squadron a success, with a trophy being awarded for the member of staff making the Best Overall Contribution.”

Amongst the VIPs in attendance on the night were Councillor John Fox, Mayor of Peterborough, Station Commander RAF Wittering, Group Captain Tony Keeling OBE RAF, and Wing Commander Anthony Kelly RAFAC. They were all on hand to award one, if not two, awards to deserving cadets on the evening.

In total, 17 trophies were presented to cadets over the evening.

If you would like information on how to join as a Cadet, help out as a member of Staff or Civilian Committee visit the HQ in Saville Road, Westwood, or call 01733 380330 on Monday or Wednesday, 7pm – 9pm, or via email, 115@aircadets.org