Peterborough academy raises £950 for NSPCC

Students and staff at Queen Katharine Academy in Walton, Peterborough, raised £950 for national charity, the NSPCC, during their annual Numbers Week.

The whole academy came together to take part in the week’s activities, with students from Years 7 to 13 helping to make it a success.

The annual Numbers Week was designed to encourage every subject in the curriculum to use numbers to increase students’ awareness of the importance of numbers in everyday life.

Tutor groups across the academy discussed questions such as: “What would your day be like without being able to use numbers?” and took it in turns to run stalls during each break and lunchtime throughout the week.

Representatives from the NSPCC also visited the academy during the week to host a workshop for Year 7 students, sharing information about the work that they do as a charity.

The week culminated in a non-uniform day where students were encouraged to dress in a numbers-themed outfit, and make a small donation to the charity.

Bethan Griffiths, the academy’s Numeracy Co-ordinator, said: “We have really enjoyed hosting Numbers Week again this year. It has been great to see our students so engaged and enthusiastic about numbers and problem solving. The week provided such a positive atmosphere and to be able to inspire this sort of learning, whilst raising money for such an important cause, is an honour.”

Head of School, Lynn Mayes, said: “ I am really proud of our students for not only their commitment to Numbers Week, but their dedication to charitable work.”