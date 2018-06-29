Pennies add up to £3k donation

Customers at a Peterborough garden centre have raised more than £3,000 for the city’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for people facing a frightening, life-changing diagnosis.

The money was raised through the ‘Pennies’ micro-donation scheme, where customers at Notcutts Garden Centre on Ham Lane have the option of rounding up their purchase with the difference going to charity.

Notcutts Peterborough centre manager, Andrew Coverdale, presented the cheque to Megan Errington, Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, at the garden centre.

Mr Coverdale said: “Sue Ryder is a fantastic charity which does incredible work to help people in very difficult circumstances. It is great to see all the pennies adding up and then being used to support such an incredible cause.”

Megan Erringtonadded: “A big thank you to all the customers of Notcutts Peterborough for this very kind and generous donation.

“Every contribution gives someone the expert medical, practical or emotional support they need and it is greatly appreciated.”