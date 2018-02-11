Parveen The Spice Queen: Made with love... made to share

I am a real foodie, I love cooking but more than that, I love eating - that’s probably why I am a nice curvy size 12! But what really makes food taste good? Is it using the freshest of ingredients, the best recipes, the look of the dish or is it...food that is cooked with love?

Well, I think it is all of the above. Food that tastes good always seems to have that one, key, immeasurable ingredient - love. My youngest son says that everything I cook tastes good, whether it’s a chicken masala, something as simple as cheese on toast or a nice a cup of tea. He says he can taste the love. I am sure he can, or maybe he is just trying it on - and this is his way of always getting me to make his tea... Hmmm, I have my suspicions - nonetheless, I do enjoy cooking for him. The way I see it is, that I cook for my clients, I cook for demonstrations but what’s better than cooking for the ones you love?

It’s Valentine’s Day this week, so in keeping with the theme of love I wanted to share my recipe for one of my favourite desserts. It’s my deliciously delightful mango mess, made to share. When one thinks of Indian food, one rarely thinks of it as being synonymous with elegance and style. However, I am here to change that perception. This dessert is an exotic twist on the original quintessential English Eton Mess. It looks elegant when served in a tall sundae glass with a long handled serving spoon, perfect for a romantic meal for two.

RECIPE FOR MANGO MESS

Prep Time: 10 mins

Makes: 8 portions (approx)

INGREDIENTS

500ml double cream

200g tinned mango pulp

2 medium sized mangoes

2 tbsp of caster sugar

8 ready-made meringue nests (5x7cm)

METHOD

1. Peel and dice a fresh mango and dice into 1cm cubes.

2. In a large bowl, add the sugar to the cream and whip until it forms soft peaks.

3. Roughly crush the meringues into the cream, add the mango pieces and fold together.

4. Spoon 2 heaped tablespoons of the mixture into sundae glasses or dessert bowls. Drizzle with mango pulp on top as a dressing,

5. Sprinkle with a little edible silver glitter and serve.

Remember on Valentine’s Day: If you cannot be with the one you love, then love the one you are with.

