Panto in Peterborough at Halloween? Oh yes it is

Telling Tales Children’s Theatre Company gives pantomime a hilarious twist with a spooky Halloween adventure for the whole family at the Key Theatre tomorrow and Friday.

Snow White and the Seven Ghouls is a sensational retelling of the classic fairytale - with all the fun of a traditional pantomime, and what’s more it has a real Peterborough feel about it.

Michael Cross, Peterborough’s favourite pantomime dame, will play Polly-Geist. He said: “I can’t wait to step onto that stage again - and I’m so happy to be coming back to the Key to present this show. Halloween pantomime is such an original idea - and yet it still does everything you want a pantomime to do. It’s funny and the music’s great and it’s so much fun.”

Joining Michael will be Simon Aylin, who last stepped foot on the Key stage in pantomime 15 years ago - and the Dame back then? Michael!

Simon, the writer and director of the show, said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to the Key Theatre in Peterborough. The theatre was my second home when I was growing up. It’s the reason I’m in the business now. I don’t think I’ve ever done a job in theatre where I haven’t drawn on the experiences and training I gained at the Key Theatre growing up. It’s also where I learnt the pantomime trade - and most of what I learnt came from Michael. To be reunited with Michael on that stage really is the cherry on top. He’s just so very, very funny! And I know the Peterborough public will fall in love with him all over again.”

Simon spends much of his time writing pantomimes for venues up and down the country, and even internationally.

“This year I’ve been writing for stars like Ryan Thomas, Michelle Collins and Chico and I’m guessing everyone of them this Christmas will be speaking some lines I pinched from Michael back in the day!”

Joining Michael and Simon on stage will be students from Kindred Youth Theatre. Simon says: “It was my youth theatre and now it’s my son’s youth theatre. It couldn’t be more perfect. My son Oscar will be joining Michael and myself for the show - as will my wife. Still, I’m more excited to be acting with Michael if I’m being honest!”

During past performances the cast have looked glorious dressed as various fun ghosts and ghouls - but then again some of the audiences have too.

“Whilst most our audiences in the past have come to enjoy the cast make fools of themselves - some have really got into the spirit. There was one performance last year where half the front row was a large family all dressed in identical Frankenstein costumes. We just want everyone to have a cracking time - and whether dressed up or not I know that everyone who comes along to see Snow White and the Seven Ghouls will have just that.”