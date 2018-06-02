Nursery tots inspired by martial arts

Pre-school children at The Hampton Day Nursery in Peterborough did a ‘bean dance’, travelled through ‘the jungle’ and kicked a cheeky dragon back into his bag as a part of a karate lesson with the local martial arts company, Inspired.

Run by Jamie, who has over 25 years of experience of martial arts and 4 Dan Black Belts, Inspired teaches children sport karate and self defence with fun, but disciplined sessions.

The lesson cleverly combined a combination of moves and tasks to support 3-5 year olds in developing their coordination, balance and strength as well as focus and discipline – extremely important qualities in martial arts.

Heidi Cassidy, Nursery Manager, said: ‘We all know how important exercise is and aim to help children get the right habits from young age. Our children love the weekly PE class, while the guest visits, like the one from Inspired give them an opportunity to experience new and different kinds of sport. It’s been great seeing children and staff engaged and having fun, while getting a good workout.”