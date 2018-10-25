New restaurant offers Peterborough ‘a taste of African cuisine’

A new restaurant opened at the weekend bringing a “taste of African cuisine” to Peterborough.

Lilpin’s Wine Bar and Chops, has taken up residence in Mayor’s Walk, West Town, with Nigerian Christiana Oshinowo looking to offer something new and different for diners.

Christiana Osinowo at her Lilpin's Wine Bar and Chops at Sugar Square, Mayor's Walk EMN-181024-105517009

The name has an African feel - Chops is a term for food - and the look and atmosphere follow that theme.

And the cuisine is Christiana’s take on some typically African dishes.

So expect to find the likes of Suya (grilled goat meat seasoned with spices), plantain and garnished stick gizzard (turkey) on the starters menu.

There are pepper soups with meat or tilapia fish, and main courses of beef, chicken or fish stew, accompanied by rice, pounded yam, eba or amala, plus dishes featuring eforiro (a rich vegetable soup), egusi (dried seeds) and okro (okra).

Lilpin's Wine Bar and Chops at Sugar Square, Mayor's Walk EMN-181024-105528009

“I love cooking all sorts of dishes, and I have always cooked for family and friends at parties,” said Christiana, “so I thought I would put that skill to good use and go for it by opening a place of my own.

“It is quite small and cosy, and we have some nice music playing to give it a friendly atmosphere.

“ I have gone for a wooden look inside to give it a bit of an African feel. But I am not looking to cater just for the African community, I want to cook for anyone who wants to try something a little new and different that they probably won’t get anywhere else.

“And I am happy cooking dishes to suit all tastes - some people want mild spices, while others like it hot.”

Lilpin’s is open from 12pm to 11pm - later at weekends - serving soft drinks, bottled beers including Nigerian Star and Gulder lagers -and spirits.