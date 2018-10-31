New man in charge at Oundle’s Talbot Hotel

The Talbot Hotel in Oundle has a new General Manager with the appointment of hospitality industry professional Paul Richardson - who happens to be no stranger to the area.

For Paul, aged 42, formerly ran the award-winning Oundle Mill in the town between 2008 and 2014 and was a manager with Amps, Oundle’s fine wine merchants earlier in his career.

But it was a long term professional friendship with Dave Simms, Executive Chef with the Coaching Inn Group, which owns The Talbot, that led to his appointment.

“Our career paths have crossed several times over the years so knowing I had worked in Oundle he let me know that the GM's position was coming up at The

Talbot and the rest, as they say, is history,” said Paul.

“I have a great team here and a number of our customers have already recognised me and said hello,” he said.

But knowing the area has an added bonus because Paul is a keen off road cyclist and runner and is familiar with all the local routes.

Mat Charity, commercial canager of The Coaching in Group, which operates 15 market town inns and hotels across the country, said he was sure Paul would make a great contribution to the team.