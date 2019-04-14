New furniture store opens at Peterborough retail park

Peterborough One Retail Park in Eye welcomes a new operator to the rebranded retail park on Good Friday.

Founded in 2005, Just4Sofas specialises in the sale of luxury recliner sofas and chairs. This will be their third UK store.

Andy Tanner, Director of Just4Sofas, said, “We made a conscious decision not to conform to the industry’s traditional method of selling furniture by way of fake or phoney sales. Our ethos is simply to sell the best recliner furniture, with the best guarantees, for the best price possible.”

Paul Dunn, Asset Manager from Targetfollow Estates Ltd, said: “This is a perfect tenancy in what is a difficult time for retailers who are up against online competition. Just4Sofas are thriving both online and off. After all, you cannot try a sofa out online!” Peterborough One Retail Park, just off the Paston Parkway, is anchored by the thriving Van Hage Garden Centre along with Cotswold Outdoors, Bon Marche and The Works among others.