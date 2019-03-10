National slimming award for Peterborough group consultant Clair

A weight-loss expert from Stanground has won a sparkling silver award for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people in the area to lose weight every week.

Clair Albone, who runs the Woodston Slimming World groups at the Belsize Community Centre, has been given the ‘Silver’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting local slimmers to reach their dream weight, improve their health and change their lives.

Clair said: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Silver’ award for the Woodston group. I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 2.5st with Slimming World and been a diamond target for over 3yrs now.

“Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a Consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself. Seeing the members in my groups – mums, dads, grandmas and young people too – reach their target weight is so rewarding, and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

For more information about the Woodston Slimming World groups contact Clair on 07734859470 or pop along to one of her groups, which are held every Tuesday at 9.30am at Nene Valley Community Centre, Sugar Way; or Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Belsize Community Centre, Celta Road.