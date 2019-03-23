National award for Peterborough NCT team

A Peterborough team has been named National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Team of the Year at the charity’s national Stars Awards.

The team, which includes volunteers from the local branch, breastfeeding counsellors from the Baby Café and peer supporters from the Birth and Beyond Community Supporters (BBCS) project, won the award for demonstrating excellence in working together to support parents.

Juliet Mountford, Executive Director of Parent Services at NCT said: “This team really collaborates well, and shows how volunteers and paid members of staff can help each other. This joined- up way of working is helping NCT extend its reach in Peterborough to support even more new mums and dads.”

Julia Kiddle, representing the NCT Peterborough team, said: “We’re delighted to have won this award! We’ve enjoyed helping new mums and dads across Peterborough and have found it very rewarding to support them on their journey as parents.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for NCT, or finding out about activities and events in their area, can contact the local NCT branch on 0300 330 0770.