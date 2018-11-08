Nathan shows Peterborough salons who is the Boss

The votes have been counted and today the winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year competition can be revealed.

After two rounds of votes from readers, Boss Hairdressing in Belsize Avenue, Woodston, emerged triumphant - much to the delight of owner Nathan Nightingale.

Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year 2nd place went to Serenity Loves -pictured are Natalie Poli, Gabriella Pinto and Emma Sewel. EMN-180611-190702009

“That is amazing,” said Nathan, who runs Boss with Amy Rayner. “When we got into the top 10 I wanted to come as high as possible. But this is the first time I have entered anything like this so I had no idea what to expect. Thank you very much.”

Nathan, who trained at Peterborough Regional College, and worked in Birmingham and London before returning to the city, started at Boss six years ago. At the time it was run by Marilyn Giaracuni, whose father Geraldo - nicknamed “Boss” - had opened the salon in the 1970s.

“I literally came back from holiday and walked in and told Marilyn I was coming to work for her,” said Nathan. “I have always had a loyal customer base, who have followed me from salon to salon, and I brought them here - and they are still coming to me.”

Nathan then took on the salon two years when Marilyn passed away.

Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year 3rd place went to Bella Mia. Pictured are Amy Graham and Naomi Raussel. EMN-180611-190724009

“I decided I really wanted to make something of it. Then when I saw a social media post about the competition I decided I wanted to be Salon of the Year and asked my customers to get behind me to see how far I could go. A big thank you to everyone who voted.”

Runner-up was Serenity Loves at Orton Longueville, and third place went to Bella Mia at Cardea.