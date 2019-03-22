Music, poetry and arts to support #HighStreetSaturday

A range of fun events took place at the weekend as the Deepings, Bourne and Stamford supported the national high street celebration day.

In spite of strong winds and stormy skies, visitors braved the elements to enjoy a variety of acts including artists, musicians, poets, and street performers, and take part in a treasure hunt across the area.

Poets and artists in Bourne #HighStreetSaturday

The event was organised by InvestSK, the district’s economic growth and regeneration company, and funded by South Kesteven District Council, as part of the national #HighStreetSaturday campaign recently announced.

Steve Bowyer, CEO of InvestSK, said: “South Kesteven has four fantastic market towns. We’re fortunate to have a range of diverse, independent and growing retailers, bars and cafes and we need to do all we can to celebrate and promote them.

“The national campaign to celebrate the high street was announced only a few weeks ago. Clearly, we would have liked longer to have planned and advertised our events, but rather than do nothing, we chose to rise to the challenge.

“In a very short timescale and competing against adverse weather, the efforts of all of the organisers and artists was absolutely incredible.

Stiltwalker in Market Deeping #HighStreetSaturday

“Feedback from many people in all towns was hugely positive: from local stallholders who applauded the efforts being made, to families who had their days brightened by personalised poems.”

In addition to the day’s celebrations, InvestSK has also ring-fenced £10,000 of its Town Centre Investment Fund for £2,500 to be made available to each of the market towns to bring forward initiatives that promote local independent businesses.”

The £2,500 grants will be made available to a representative body in Stamford, Grantham, Market Deeping and Bourne where it can demonstrate that it will create more awareness of the value independent businesses bring to a town.