Micropub wins CAMRA’s top award

A micropub which only opened its doors to drinkers in 2016 has been voted Pub of the Year for 2018 by Peterborough’s real ale lovers.

The Bumble Inn beat off competition from the other finalists The Red Lion in Wisbech, Montagu Arms in Barnwell and Angel at Bourne to become Peterborough CAMRA branch Pub of the Year.

The Bumble Inn EMN-170620-134300001

Tom Beran, who runs the Westgate hostelry with wife Michelle, said: “We are over the moon. This is the top award locally for any real ale pub to aspire to as the votes come from members of the Campaign for Real Ale who live in the branch area. To achieve this after only being open one and a half years was a real surprise.

“We follow on from last year’s excellent winners, The Jolly Brewer in Stamford who will be a hard act to follow.

“This is the icing on the cake of a fantastic 2017 in which we celebrated our first birthday, a host of tap-takeovers, pop-up kitchens and partnering with other city pubs.

“This year we hope to launch a Real Ale bus trail in partnership with four other pubs and continue offering our customers top quality beers in a friendly, welcoming relaxed atmosphere. We would also like to massively thank all my staff and customers who are the heart and the soul of our pub. We love the Bumble Inn and are genuinely touched by the feedback and support we receive - culminating in this amazing award.”