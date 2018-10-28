Mayor joins Hindu festival celebrations in Peterborough

The Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash was the special guest at the Peterborough Bengali Cultural Association’s autumn celebration at Longthorpe Village Hall.

The two-day celebration, Durga Puja, also called Durgotsav, is an annual, large Hindu festival of Bengali.

Durga Puja celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura and is celebrated during the last five days of Navaratri.

“We, the Bengali Cultural Association Peterborough celebrate this Puja to not only keep hold of our roots, but we also regard the festival as a testimony of our love, friendship and togetherness as a family,” said member Madhumita Das.