The former Decoy pub at Newborough is up for auction with planning permission to convert into a 5/6 bedroom house.

The property, on Werrington Bridge Road, is set within a 0.4 acre plot with wonderful views over the Cambridgeshire countryside.

The rear of The Decoy

It is up for auction via Auction House at the Dukes Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, on July 27, at 12noon with a guide price of £180,000.

The next viewing is on July 13 at 4pm.

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia