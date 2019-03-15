Lunchtime at a Peterborough infant school in the 80s

I have stayed with photographs from my mid-1980s project at Queen’s Drive Infant School in Peterborough again this week, writes Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

These photos were taken around 1986 and I do know the dinner lady featured prominently in the main image is Sue Pallister, who still lives locally.

The children collecting their mid-day meal will all be in their late thirities now - I wonder how many of them will recognise themselves?

Unfortunately, I do not know the name of the pupil with teacher in the second image - but I am sure someone will.

If anyone wants to contact me they can do so via my website chrisporsz.com

