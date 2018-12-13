Long-standing Peterborough restaurant pulls out of theatre

Sundays, the Peterborough-based Roast Dinner “institution” is taking a break...

Sunday, December 23, will be the last day owner David Beever and his team will be serving the much-loved roast dinners at the Broadway Theatre’s upstairs Broadway Suite.

After more than a decade, Sundays moved from its original home in Cumbergate, in the city centre, in February this year for the opportunity of the extra space and to provide pre-show and event catering at the then newly reopened theatre.

Despite the well publicised failure of PAV (Performance Arts Ventures) – the venue’s management company which stopped operating in August – Sundays’ trade has remained amazingly consistent thoughout. However, the decision has now been taken to move the Sundays business away from the ill-fated venue.

David said: “I had promised Peter Dawe of DCT (Dawe Charitable Trust which holds the lease of the theatre building) we’d trade through to Christmas, to see how things developed with the theatre after PAV and to look after the building.

“But there really isn’t an ongoing opportunity there for the Sundays brand. We hope to still provide bars and catering for any functions that do happen there, and certainly wish DCT all the best in saving this amazing venue for the city.”

DCT plan to rename The Broadway as The Peterborough Theatre with a new team responsible for putting on shows. As yet, no shows appear to have been booked.

As for Sundays, looking ahead to 2019 we’re led to believe David is working towards a couple of exciting opportunities for Sundays and his popular BBQ Nights – back in the city centre. But for now its a much deserved first Christmas off in 15 years for the team.

The final trading dates are December 16, 19 and 23, serving from 11am to 4pm.