Little ones can learn and play at Peterborough tots group

A volunteer-led baby and toddler group held a celebration to mark the opening of its new “learn and play” village, paid for by the National Lottery Community fund.

Nene Valley Tots is based at Nene Valley Community Centre on Candy Streetin Woodston, Peterborough, on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11.30am and started as a place for local families to go, and a place to find support and friendship.

The “village” consists of play houses, role play shop and cafe, and mud kitchen/construction bench.

The morning attracted almost 180 children and adults and was non stop fun, with local artist Roland Burt adding children’s handprints to the tree of life he has painted on the wall for the group.

You can go along to Nene Valley Tots every Wednesday for £1 per adult which includes refreshments.