Library Bus is just the ticket for primary school

A primary school’s plan for a new library is just the ticket – a double-decker bus is being converted and located in the school playground.

At Baston Church of England Primary School, Headteacher Rebecca Mills was challenged by an existing library with limited bookshelves, inadequate lighting and cramped space for children to sit and enjoy reading.

With no alternative indoor space available, she came up with the idea of siting a Library Bus in the school grounds and asked the PTA committee to drive the project forward.

The school PTA approached Stagecoach East Midlands, which generously donated a vehicle that had reached the end of the road along with a supply of paint to revamp its exterior.

Emma Bush, PTA Chair, explained: “We want to help our children experience the joy of reading a wide, exciting world of texts in a place that inspires and motivates them.

“The Library Bus will be the perfect place and we are extremely grateful to Stagecoach East Midlands for the company’s help in turning the idea into a reality.

“Securing the bus is just the start. Making it a useable space is going to take time, effort and money.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, added: “We hope once completed it will be well-received by the children and provide them with an environment that assists their learning.”

ELeather in Peterborough, has stepped in to donate its composite leather upholstery for the seats.

Marketing communications manager Nicola Rapley said: “This is an amazing project and one we are delighted to support. We look forward to helping enhance what promises to be a stimulating learning zone.”

The school is now sourcing additional funding and tradespeople to help renovate the vehicle. To donate skills or money contact emma@springersleap.co.uk.