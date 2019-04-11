Lee’s pride as his Peterborough fine dining beacon continues to shine

Peterborough’s premier fine dining restaurant Prévost celebrates its third anniversary tomorrow with chef patron Lee Clarke proud of what has been achieved in a relatively short period of time.

Lee left the restaurant that shared his name, Clarkes, three years ago to further his dreams and ambitions - and Prévost was created in the renovated 16th century mews in Priestgate in the city centre.

Lee had learned his trade in Peterborough and enjoyed a successful career in London, before opening the aforementioned Clarkes in 2011.

His dream then - and it is one that still remains - was to bring a Michelin Star to his home city. He had always felt that Peterborough, with its large, vibrant community, had the potential to have a fine dining restaurant, which ultimately led to the opening of Prévost - with bold flavours that know no boundaries - on April 12, 2016.

And while the elusive star remains out there, it is fair to say Prévost, which Lee runs with wife Teresa, has made quite a name for itself - catching the eye of all the big industry guides. It featured in the Michelin guide in its first year, and has become Peterborough’s first listing in the Good Food Guide, and also made the Harden’s guide.

With an extensive array of fine wines, tasty cocktails, real ales and a menu that changes every week to feature seasonal, high quality, locally sourced produce, it has also led the way with eye-catching, bold and creative three, five and nine course taster menus.

As Lee says. “It is what we have built our name on, and I am proud of that.

“I am sure there were people who questioned what we set out to do, and did not expect us to still be around after three years in this market, offering taster menus in the price bracket we do. But customers have really taken to it, which makes me very happy.

“And, if I am honest, I think we are cooking the best food that has come out of my kitchens in the whole time that I have been back in Peterborough.

“I feel we have really stepped up a level or two in recent months and built on our already solid reputation.”

He added: “I get the feeling that most people that are serious about the food and drink industry look at us as a beacon of light.”

To mark the anniversary, Lee has been giving away prizes all week on social media.

And the restaurant is hosting a one-off Portuguese Wine Evening on April 25, with food complemented by wines from Madeira (Teresa’s home island) to Brago, famous for vino Verdi.

You can find out more about Lee and Prévost at www.prevostpeterborough.co.uk