Italian restaurant coming to Peterborough city centre

There will be a new restaurant name on Peterborough city centre’s Broadway next month when Flame opens to hungry diners.

The Italian bar and restaurant will replace the Brazilian eaterie Samba Brazil, which closed several weeks ago,

Work is expected to start next week on what is expected to be a substantial refurbishment of the premises, said Diana Morozinska, who is opening the venue with husband Edison, and will be the front of house face.

New signage and a coat of paint will brighten up the exterior although it is the internal changes that will be most significant.

A new colour scheme for the walls, new flooring and ceiling lighting will be complemented by a new bar area and booth seating, not to mention work in the kitchen behind the scenes.

Menus are being put together and will be feature the usual range of pizzas and pasta dishes with grilled meats and seafood.

Mid-April the the targeted opening date.