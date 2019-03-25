It would be a tragedy to miss pop-up Greek restaurant night in Peterborough

Much loved pop-up mavericks, Bread Meat Cheese are back at The Lightbox Café:Bar in Peterborough’s Bridge Street on April 12.

If you have already enjoyed their “Posh Dogs” or “Bao Wow Buns”, their “Feast from the Middle East” or the “Macho Mexicano” pop-ups at the Bridge Street venue, then imagine the very best food you have eaten on a Greek holiday and book your seats now.

The three course menu kicks off with a trio of made from scratch meze with pitta: Tirokefteri (spiced feta), Fava (split yellow pea puree) and Hummus (chickpea and tahini).

The centre piece of the main course will be a traditional Lamb Kleftiko, which for those who haven’t had the pleasure, is a long gentle cook of lamb on the bone with garlic, oregano, lemon and potatoes sticky with all the flavours.

To accompany the lamb will be Gigandes Plaki, large butter beans in a homemade tomato sauce alongside a simple Horiatiki fresh salad and Tzatziki. A vegetarian option of roasted vegetables with a white bean Skordalia will be available on a pre-ordered basis.

While the Greeks are perhaps best known for sweet desserts such as baklava and galaktoboureko, the two brothers behind Bread Meat Cheese both discovered on their separate travels to the inland Cretan village of Gavalochori a “kéik” made with honey and orange, served on this occasion with a Greek yoghurt ice cream, what’s not to like? Apparently the hand-written recipe took some translating!

These BMC pop-ups sell out quickly so to book your tickets priced at £25 per head, call in to The Lightbox on Bridge Street or call 01733 894444.