It’s Bao Wow! at The Lightbox

Peterborough’s Lightbox Café : Bar has announced details of its latest artisan street food event with their pop-up partners Bread Meat Cheese, to be held at the Bridge Street venue on Friday, May 18.

“Bao Wow!” is priced at £12.95 per head with guests sampling an authentic taste of Asia with a tray of three different hirata “buns” including a glass of Prosecco, wine, beer or soft drink.

Gua Bao (steamed buns) has been Taiwan’s most popular street food for years but when legendary New York chef David Chang put his version on the menu at his Momofuku restaurant in 2009 they went global.

Today you can queue for hours to eat these fluffy, pillowy buns stuffed with exotic Asian flavours at London bao shops such as the five venue “Bao”, Peckham’s “Mr Bao” and winner of the British Street Foods Awards 2016 “Le Bao”food-truck.

So now’s your chance to enjoy the authentic street food taste with a set menu of three of the favourites from Bread Meat Cheese at The Lightbox, without the queue!

The menu comprises: Chashu pork bao, sweet chilli & soy sauce, pickled cucumber, spring onion and chilli;

Roast fragrant spiced duck bao, hoisin sauce, pickled bean sprouts, spring onion and peanuts;

Meera’s vegan shiitake mushroom bao, soy, garlic and peanut sauce, pickled cucumber and peanuts.

Home cooked, filled prawn crackers, homemade Asian slaw and other sides will be also be available on the night.

Booking is essential via The Lightbox Café on 01733 894444 or www.thelightboxcafe.co.uk or simply by calling in.