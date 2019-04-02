If you go down to Norfolk Woods.... you are in for a nice surprise

It would be fair to say our latest family foray into Norfolk was a real home from home experience.

For starters within an hour of leaving Peterborough we were exploring the layout of our “home” for the week - one of the luxurious lodges on the brand new Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa at Pentney, just 10 miles or so beyond King’s Lynn. It seemed odd at first saying “we are going to King’s Lynn for the week”, but the truth is it could have been anywhere. The accommodation was as you might expect pristine (as was the site, and there was plenty of activity to keep it that way). Our lodge had a very well appointed and comfortable lounge/diner-come-kitchen with all mod cons - dishwasher, washer-dryer,central cooking isle and well equipped with crockery and cutlery. The main bedroom had a smart en suite with shower, the second bedroom (two single beds) was roomy, as was the shared bathroom. There were some basics waiting for us - tea, coffee, milk etc, which was a nice touch, and we did like the idea of a collection of family games - Cluedo and Trivial Pursuit with a four and six year-old was interesting! The main building was a couple of minutes walk with a comfortable bar area with pool tables and a great bistro serving food all day. A small gym with state-of-the-art kit sat next to the indoor pools - a small one for toddlers to splash about in and a decent size main pool - which also hosted water Olympics, pool parties and inflatable jet ski sessions - all great fun. There were outdoor activities throughout the day too, including football and archery. And as the name suggests, a small spa area offered a host of treatments, from facials to full body massages. As a family who like what Norfolk has to offer, the park had another attraction .... everything was so much closer. Hunstanton was only half-an-hour (at least on the way) and while the sea was a bit chilly and far out, we all enjoyed a walk along the seafront with a hint of late winter sunshine and rides on the fair - the girls got their first taste of bumper cars - and the arcades, armed as ever with tubs of 2p pieces. There were more rides at the annual fun fair in King’s Lynn’s (15 minutes including parking) and a visit to the quaint Majestic cinema to see Lego Movie 2! Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park near Norwich (45 minutes) was a big hit with the little ones too. The trail through all areas of the park proved great fun, we took a deer safari on the back of a tractor (which was chilly) and warmed up with fun crafts making bugs indoors and an hour climbing and sliding in the region’s biggest indoor play area. And no trip to Norfolk would be complete (for us anyway) without a visit to Great Yarmouth - an hour away. Sadly the funfair was closed but the Sea Life centre with its weird and wonderful collection of creatures is a must. As entertaining as ever not to mention educational. Brad Barnes and family visited Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa at Pentney near King’s Lynn - find out more at www.darwinescapes.co.uk

