How to save £180 on a year’s membership at Peterborough’s newest gym

Peterborough’s newest gym, énergie Fitness, has now opened its doors at Queensgate Shopping Centre. Set over two floors, the city centre gym offers state-of-the-art fitness equipment, as well as panoramic views over the Peterborough skyline.

To celebrate the opening, the Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with énergie Fitness and Queensgate Shopping Centre to offer shoppers a HUGE discounted gym membership for a whole year.

Anyone who signs up to the £29.99/month upper tier ‘WOW membership’ before the end of March 2019, and mentions code EFPTMAR at reception, will receive 50 per cent off the monthly fee for 12 months.*

WOW members get the standard unlimited access to énergie Fitness Peterborough, plus free classes which can be booked seven days in advance. They can also take part in exclusive Boutique Classes in ‘The Yard’, receive discounts on MyZone fitness tracker belts, get two free day-membership passes, and access more than 100 other énergie Fitness gyms around the UK.

With more than 30 group exercise classes on offer each week, ranging from Spin and Ricky Hatton-certified boxing, to Yoga and Zumba, there is something for everyone at énergie Fitness Peterborough, whatever your age or ability.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff and instructors are always on hand to offer you a personal service, so you can be sure that you’ll receive the support you need to achieve your fitness goals, whether sculpting and toning, weight loss or muscle building.

The air-conditioned gym is home to Precor Cardio equipment, resistance training, free weights and other innovative training zones, so you can either begin or continue your fitness journey in true style and comfort – at excellent value. Personal trainers are available for private sessions, too.

For more information about énergie Fitness Peterborough visit www.energiefitness.com/peterborough or visit at Unit 98, Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, PE1 1NS, telephone: 01733 595195.

Terms and conditions

This offer is valid for new members only. The discount is 50% off the £29.99 monthly membership, therefore, £14.99. The code EFPTMAR must be used when visiting the gym. This offer is valid for 12 months from signing up. Management reserve all rights.