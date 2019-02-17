Honour for Whittlesey Guide leaders with 200 years’ service

Nine leaders from Whittlesey Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers have been honoured for their long service in the town.

The volunteers were presented with their service awards on Sunday, January 27, by County and Anglia Region Commissioners at their annual awards ceremony.

The Leaders honoured have accrued more than 200 years service between them. All are volunteers, giving their free time to their community.

The Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers all meet at the Guide & Scout HQ at Inhams Road in Whittlesey.

Dawn Lyons, Cambs West Division Commissioner paid tribute to the leaders and commented on the “fabulous job they do for girls and young women in giving their own free time to their community.”