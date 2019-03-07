Here’s a preview of the new Spring menu at Loch Fyne in Elton

You could be one of the first to try the enticing fresh ingredients blended into fabulous brand new dishes that will make up the new Spring 2019 Loch Fyne menu at the Elton restaurant near Peterborough.

There is a preview evening on Wednesday, March 13, from 6pm, when you can enjoy two courses for £20.95 or three courses for £23.95. Enjoy new dishes such as the new ham hock & sweet cider terrine, whole sea bass from the fishmonger counter, roasted spicy cauliflower & butternut squash Goan curry and from the desserts the warm apple tart.The menu: TRIO OF SCOTTISH OYSTERS - From the specials board; SCOTTISH KING SCALLOPS (£1 SUPPLEMENT)- grilled with garlic butter, minted pea purée & crispy pancetta; HAM HOCK & SWEET CIDER TERRINE* - with golden piccalilli, baby cornichons and baked crusty bread; AVOCADO & POMEGRANATE SALAD (Vg) - toasted spelt granola & pink grapefruit; LOCH FYNE® SALMON FILLET (£1 SUPPLEMENT) - pan-fried, grilled or steamed, and served with a butter or sauce and two sides of your choice; WHOLE SEA BASS - pan-fried, grilled or steamed, and served with a butter or sauce and two sides of your choice; DONALD RUSSELL CHARGRILLED 8oz BEEF BURGER - with crispy bacon, Black Bomber cheese, sliced tomato and burger relish served in a brioche bun with French fries; ROASTED SPICY CAULIFLOWER & BUTTERNUT SQUASH GOAN CURRY (Vg) - with spinach & toasted coconut, served with basmati rice; WARM APPLE TART (Vg)(N) - served with Amore Di Gelato vanilla ice cream or vegan vanilla ice cream (Vg); LOCH FYNE ETON MESS - raspberry & white chocolate meringue, strawberries and whipped cream; AMORE DI GELATO ICE CREAMS & SORBETS (V) - Ask for selection and allergen information; SCOTTISH CHEESE PLATE (£2 SUPPLEMENT)- a selection of cheeses, red onion chutney and traditional Scottish oatcakes

SCOTTISH KING SCALLOPS grilled with garlic butter, minted pea purée & crispy pancetta

HAM HOCK & SWEET CIDER TERRINE with golden piccalilli, baby cornichons and baked crusty bread.

LOCH FYNE ETON MESS raspberry & white chocolate meringue, strawberries and whipped cream.

LOCH FYNE SALMON FILLET pan-fried, grilled or steamed, and served with a butter or sauce and two sides of your choice.

