Here is how you can request for low flying aircraft to be stopped over Peterborough

On Thursday many Peterborough residents were awoken by the sound of military jets overhead.

Lots of you have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to complain about the jets. Here's when and how you can request the low flying to stop.

RELATED: This is why there are so many military jets in the skies over Peterborough

What to do:

* You can apply to have low flying stopped temporarily in your area, for example if you’re holding an agricultural or horse show.

* The Ministry of Defence will grant requests to stop the training as long as it doesn't disturb the operations too significantly.

* When applying for the training to be halted you need to included the name and nature of your event, the location and the location on the national grid. You will also need to send contact details for the people holding the event and the date and time you'd like the training to be stopped.

RELATED: Peterborough residents angry reaction to increase in USAF planes in Cambridgeshire skies

For more information on this you can:

* Contact the Ministry of Defence at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk or by telephone at 01780 417558, between 8am and 4pm.

* Or you can contact the Low flying complaints and enquires unit at RAF Wittering, Peterborough, PE8 6HB