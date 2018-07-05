Heatwave reassurance - and warning - to dog owners ahead of major event in Peterborough

With the heatwave set to continue into the weekend, the organisers of the three-day Just Dogs Live show which gets under way in Peterborough on Friday have sought to reassure visitors.

With a visit by TV celebrity vet and animal welfare campaigner Marc Abraham, and the prestigious East of England Championship Dog Show (a qualifier for Crufts with the best in show crowned on the Sunday) and a range of fun, family friendly hands-on events, competitions and displays for dog lovers the event is set to attract tens of thousands of visitors between Friday and Sunday sparkings concerns for the many canine companions.

However, a spokesman for Just Dogs Live ssaid: “Just Dogs Live and the Championship Show have been held at The East of England for many years and in this time there have been many hot weather events.

“The venue is well versed in handling hot weather shows and the event has a dedicated vet and animal welfare team in place as well as measures to assist in the safe running of the event for both canine visitors and public alike.

“Unlike some other events the site has permanent facilities with buildings, large marquees, permanent water supplies as well as bringing in additional measures such as provision of more shaded areas, additional watering stations, cooling pools and hosepipes and carpet / matting to some of the tarmac areas.

“Additionally we appreciate the stress that the dogs will be under in the hot weather and it is important that owners take full responsibility for their dogs welfare by keeping them cool, keeping them in the shade as much as possible and plenty of water to keep them hydrated.

“We ask visitors to not leave dogs in vehicles for any length of time and the welfare team will monitor this. We reserve the right to enter the car should that animal be in distress.”