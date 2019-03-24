Grant joy for youth group in The Deepings

A youth club which opens two evenings a week has been handed almost £1,000 by South Kesteven District Council, so the youngsters can get along to more sessions.

A series of talks will be hosted at Deepings Youth Group thanks to Ward Member Grant funding from Councillors Phil Dilks, Stephen Benn and Judy Stevens.

Their cash will be supplemented by a further grant by Cllr Bob Broughton of £300 for a DVD projector, karaoke machine and microphone.

The group hosts activities for 11 to 18-year-olds each Thursday and Friday, and welcomes around 40 youngsters each week.

Cllr Dilks said: “This youth group has been part of Deeping life for around 50 years and provides a wide range of activities at the Cross School week-in, week-out, so it’s an important initiative to support.”

Cllr Stevens said: “This group benefits lots of individuals and families and we are pleased to be able to help with its important work.”

The group provides a friendly non-judgmental environment for youngsters from in and around The Deepings.

Youth Leader Cass Wales said: “We’re running a series of talks for the children. We’ve already had one on internet safety, which was very well attended.

“I’m running a mental health first aid course soon, and we’re hoping to organise a talk to follow that.

“We’re very pleased to have been given funding to do this, and for the equipment to support this work.”