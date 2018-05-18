Golfers ‘putt’ £8,300 in EAAA coffers

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was the real winner as dozens of fundraising golfers took to the fairways at Elton Furze Golf Club.

A great day’s golf meant last year’s amount raised by Peterborough Minster Rotary Club’s golfing event for the air ambulance was beaten - and the grand total in recent years passed through the £30,000 barrier.

Come Fly with Us Again charity golf tournament at Elton Furze. Pictured are orgainsers Sarah Crofts, Holly Crofts, Cherie Cawood and Emma Cottingham EMN-180426-190045009

Charie Cawood, one of the organisers, said: “I am delighted to say that £8,300 was raised on this successful golf day.

“It was our best ever amount, but only due to our loyal sponsors, wonderful golfers and the support of our Rotary Club members.

“Peterborough Minster Rotary Club has given EAA over £30,00 from our golf days and we are hoping to achieve more next year. The event was supported by three people whose lives have been touched by this wonderful and much needed charity.

“Twenty two teams went out on the day and the event was won by an EAAA Doctor Adam Chesters’ Chrome Softies team.

“Our thanks also to Fee and Ben Martin at Elton Furze Golf Club for wonderful service throughout the day and a delicious dinner in the evening.”

If you are interesting in getting involved next year email rhcawood@btinternet.com