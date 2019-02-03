Goldhay Arts have a scream on stage at workshop

Eastern Angles Theatre Company took time out from performances of The Fenland Screamers & Other Boggy Tales last week when they welcomed a mixed age group from Goldhay Arts.

The party included some students from Heltwate School in Bretton who took part in a specially designed workshop led by actor Joe Leat who was starring in the show.

As part of the hour-long workshop the Goldhay group were treated to a tour of the set and took part in games including Tangents Footsteps, ‘clay’ sculpting and the zombie walk! After all that excitement they enjoyed a buffet lunch sponsored by Ensors Accountants.

This is the second year running that Eastern Angles, has worked with Goldhay Arts and as Keely Mills, Peterborough Project Manager for Eastern Angles said “It was wonderful to see familiar faces coming back again, plus new additions, the group has grown! It’s clear, there is a real need for more types of these workshops and events where theatre is connecting with its local community and creating moments of fun, expression and confidence building. Eastern Angles has always wanted to tell the stories of the places it’s in but to also to work with groups like Goldhay Arts is a pure joy! My personal highlight was when participants were acting on the set and performing in the space. There are some real stars in that group.”

One participant commented: “This is the best day ever, when can we do it again?”

In addition to the Goldhay Arts group, residents from Blossom Court and Better Bretton also enjoyed the Thursday matinee.

Eastern Angles are working with elderly Bretton residents to create their own panto - Cinderella, which will be performed for their community. This has come from a direct request from that group to create theatre and for many of them they have never performed before. But they wanted to do this to help bring their community together, creatively and to have fun!

The Bretton Panto promises to be full of jokes, crazy costumes and great characters on April 13 in Bretton.