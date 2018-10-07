Get ready fun and sparkles at the Firework Fiesta in Peterborough

It’s time to get ready for the biggest and most spectacular community firework display in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Peterborough Firework Fiesta, sponsored by Britannia Fire and Security and Anglia Ruskin University, explodes into action with a dazzling firework display on the evening of Saturday, November 3, at the East of England Arena.

Every year thousands of families who visit the event enjoy a spectacular fireworks display, choreographed to music, designed and produced by Titanium, the company behind national celebration fireworks such as the Commonwealth Games and New Year displays in London and Edinburgh.

Free parking at Peterborough Arena, bonfire (weather permitting), live music by Heart FM, food outlets, fairground rides, all add to the enjoyment and make it a great family night out.

Peterborough Firework Fiesta has been organised by the Rotary Club of Peterborough and Round Table for over 40 years, so there’s a lot of experience behind making this a well-run and extremely safe annual event.

As well as being listed in the top 10 fireworks displays in the UK Peterborough Firework Fiesta is also a leading local charity fundraiser.

Every year all proceeds from the event are ploughed back into Peterborough-based charities and good causes.

Proceeds from last year’s event were donated to Peterborough Soup Kitchen, Parnwell pre-school, the Citizen Advice Bureau, The Samaritans, Vivacity, Sailability, St John’s Ambulance and Peterborough Eating Disorders.

Colin Pogson, Managing Director of sponsor Britannia said “We are delighted and proud to sponsor this spectacular community Firework display for a second year.

“Last year was another great success, and this year we’re putting all our efforts into helping to raise even more vital funds for local charities and good causes.”