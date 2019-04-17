Get a FREE pint in Peterborough... if you’ve got this name

Are you a proud Neil? Well, it could be your lucky day! To celebrate the Irish pub brand’s 25th birthday O’Neill’s Peterborough, in Broadway, is offering a free pint to the first 25 people with Neil in their name next week.

Just like any good party, the team at O’Neill’s Peterborough are hoping for a birthday filled with plenty of good food, drink and, of course, the craic and have invited the people of Peterborough to help them celebrate in style.

To mark their quarter century milestone in true Irish fashion, O’Neill’s Peterborough will be offering a free pint of Guinness anyone with the first name, middle name or surname Neil, Neill, Neal, Neale or O’Neill. All they have to do is make it to the bar and show their passport or driving licence.

The offer’s available next week (April 22-26), but when the 25 pints are gone, they’re gone!

James Goldsworthy, general manager at O’Neill’s Peterborough, said: “Myself and the whole team are really excited to celebrate 25 fantastic years of O’Neill’s with the people of Peterborough.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to mark the occasion than to share our special day with fellow Neils. We’re looking forward to welcoming our wonderful guests to join with us in raising a glass and joining in the craic for this huge birthday celebration!”