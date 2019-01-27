Generous Peterborough shoppers donate 3,460 gifts

A whopping 3,460 gifts were donated by shoppers at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre to needy children before Christmas.

Through a partnership with Spurgeons Children’s Charity, shoppers were invited to pop a gift under the tree to be passed on to local children disadvantaged by poverty, neglect, harm or abuse. The charity aims to give these children a ‘hope-filled life’.

The Gift Tree – which has been going since Christmas 2016 – gathered a record number of donations, ranging from toys and toiletries, to books and teddies.

The Spurgeons team, along with APC couriers and of course Santa himself, delivered the gifts directly to families in time for Christmas Day.

Ross Hendry, Spurgeons’ Chief Executive, said: “Many children continue to live troubled lives at Christmas, often in homes where their basic needs are not being met. The work of our charity is very much helped by the support of thousands of generous gifts at Christmas and we’re extremely grateful to Queensgate shoppers for all their kindness and generosity.”