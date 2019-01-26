Fundraising equips preschool youngsters with tablets

Youngsters from Barnack Preschool are now learning digital skills with the help of some new tablet computers.

The devices were bought by the preschool committee following two successful fundraising events.

In October, a disco with games, face painting and hotdogs raised £137.60.

Then in December, the children held a nativity morning at Barnack Church where they performed ‘Born in A Barn’ to parents, along with other Christmas songs. To raise money on the day the committee held a raffle and sold pictures and Christmas decorations made by the children, and raised £208.

Barnack Preschool Committee Chair, Lizzie Muirhead, said: “We would like to thank the parents and grandparents for their generosity that helped us raise over £340 at these two events and enabled us to buy these new tablets for the children to use at preschool. The children love playing on them, and they are learning digital skills that will be vital to them in the future.”

Barnack Preschool, judged as Outstanding by Ofsted, provides childcare places for children aged 2 to 5. It is open Monday to Friday, 9am until 3pm during school term-time, but extended hours are available. For more information call 01780 749355 or visit www.barnackpreschool.co.uk.