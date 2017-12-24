Fun on the ice for disability group

More than 70 members of families affected by disability enjoyed a festive get-together on the ice.

Inspire Peterborough, which aims to make sports and activity inclusive for people with disabilities and their families, organised the session at the festive season ice rink at the PE1 Retail Park at Eye. The ice skating and sledging group’s funding ran out earlier this year so this was the first time they have been on the ice since March.

“It was a great day,” said Development Manager Nikki Griffiths, “and the snow just added to the occasion.

“I’ve already had requests from those who came along to organise it again next year - with the snow of course.”

Nikki was keen to thank PE1 Retail Park for making it happen and Coopers pub at Bretton for supplying selection boxes for the children.