Forget pigs in blankets this Christmas, these Peterborough pubs are serving cows in quilts!

Peterborough’s Hungry Horse pubs - The Halcyon at Westwood and The Harrier at Gunthorpe - have launched a mouth-wateringly meaty accompaniment to a traditional roast – beef burgers wrapped in bacon.

The pubs, famed for their generous portions, have introduced “cows in quilt”s - seasonal sliders to make their Christmas menu stand out from the crowd with a new twist on a festive favourite.

Kerry Burton, general manager at the Halcyon, said: “Christmas is always a magical time of year, but here in Peterborough we wanted to take this year’s celebrations to a whole new level by turning a Christmas dinner staple on its head.

“Pigs in blankets have long been the star of many a Christmas dinner plate, and we thought it was time we gave the spotlight to a new seasonal side dish, by creating something which pays homage to a true pub classic – the beef burger.

“In Christmas 2017, we added a seasonal sparkle to our guests’ festive plates with the UK’s first glitter gravy, and we’d love this year’s food innovation to become a Christmas classic of the future!”

Cows in quilts are available while stocks last. Guests can upgrade their side dish for £1.99 when dining from the festive menu https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/christmas/.