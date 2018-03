The new-look Golden Pheasant at Etton, near Peterborough, opened its doors last night and PT photographer David Lowndes popped along to meet the first drinkers.

The country pub has been taken over by husband and wife Stuart and Kirstene Johnson and has undergone a month-long refurbishment.

Golden Pheasant at Etton re-opens.

