First look inside: Peterborough pub Coopers after £150,000 refurbishment

A Peterborough pub opens its doors to show off its new look tomorrow - but the Peterborough Telegraph, and some invited guests, got a sneak preview today.

The £150,000 refurbishment of Coopers in Copeland, South Bretton, has seen the pub closed for the past two weeks.

The sports bar has new wooden flooring and a 75-inch ultraHD television, while the main eating and drinking area has been refreshed, recarpeted and has new lighting and a whole new bar.

Landlord Stewart Hodgson said: “We are the hub of the community, with a nice atmosphere, and we will be trying to maintain that identity.

“But we will be looking to build on our reputation for good quality pub grub and an upgrade of the kitchen as part of the works will help us meet the demand.”

