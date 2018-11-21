First look inside: O’Neill’s Peterborough unveils its craic-ing new look after refurb

Peterborough city centre Irish pub O’Neill’s reopened on Monday following an extensive two-week refurbishment, giving the popular pub an exciting new look.

Renowned as a hub for live music and sports, the new look O’Neill’s in Broadway offers an entirely new food menu for visitors to enjoy in a modern, vibrant setting.

The new-look O'Neill's in Broadway, Peterborough

Guests can now tuck into freshly made stone-baked pizzas, 21 day aged steaks, mouth-watering ‘low and slow’ meat and rib options, as well as mix & match tapas including drunken mushrooms, pulled brisket croquettes and buttermilk boneless chicken pieces.

No Irish pub is complete without Guinness and at O’Neill’s there’s plenty to go around. But to accompany the popular stout, visitors will also be greeted with an updated and extensive thirst-quenching drinks menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ales and ciders, as well as a range of exciting new draft cocktails.

Guests will now be able to enjoy live music and DJs over the weekend, while those who fancy taking to the microphone themselves can visit for karaoke on a Thursday.

Speaking about the refurbishment, general manager, James Goldsworthy, said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last couple of weeks. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming days. There have been some big changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well with the people of Peterborough.

“Being ideally located, right in the heart of Peterborough, our pub is the perfect spot to get together with friends, family or colleagues and to relax and unwind over good food amongst a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“Along with the improved menu we have a fantastic selection of drinks, including our new range of craft beers and ciders. We’ve always been known for live sport and the nine large screens around the pub will provide the perfect angle for watching the big game.”

The pub will host a launch event which will showcase the venue’s new food and drinks menu on Friday (23rd). It will also mark the return of live music to the pub in what will become a weekly occurrence.

