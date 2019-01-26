Filmmakers’ fundraising appeal

Charity founder Zoe Crowson is to dip her toes into the world of filmmaking.

Castor mum Zoe, who set up The Phoebe Research Fund, is now seeking funding for a short film - Annual Review, which will be shot at the Pilot Fish offices in Bourne.

The film is being made by Psychotastic Productions, the company formed by Zoe and partner Steven Arnold last year.

Steven, a former Coronation Street star, will appear in the film - the company’s second production following the success of a stage adaptation of Kes in Stamford last year, which also featured Steven.

The company gives 25 per cent of profits to the Phoebe Research Fund, to help a cause close to their hearts. Zoe’s nine-year-old daughter Phoebe was born with a rare genetic disorder called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a condition that causes the skin to blister and shear at the slightest touch, and the charity helps fund research.

To get the film off the ground, Psychotastic need £2,000. Anything over £2,000 raised goes into profit, and 25% of this will go to The Phoebe Research Fund.

Written by Peter Kane and Carly Street, Annual Review will star Steven alongside Julia Haworth (Claire Peacock in Coronation Street) and Robert Haythorne, who is best known for Tyrannosaur, The Selfish Giant and Waterloo Road.

It will be directed by Steven and writer Peter, and produced by Zoe, and will later be entered for national and international film festivals.

It tells the story of the office worker Terry who takes matters into his own hands when a meeting with his female manager - his annual review - doesn’t go quite as planned.

This dark psychological thriller follows Terry seeking vengeance as this gripping story unfolds. On a one-man powertrip nothing will get in Terry’s way.

You can contribute by visiting https://igg.me/at/AnnualR/x/20049026 or see the Psychotastic Productions and The Phoebe Research Funds social media pages on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.