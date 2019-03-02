Family Day litter pick in Peterborough well supported by volunters

Volunteers turned out in force recently to clear litter strewn around Orton.

And those who took part in the exercise, organised by Family Voice, in partnership with Peterborough City Council, are keen to do it again in the near future.

Councillor Irene Walsh said: “It was wonderful to see such an enthusiastic group of local residents turn out to participate in the litter pick. And heartwarming to see the youngsters proudly wearing their hi-vis vests emblazoned with Pride in the Ortons.

“We aim to get more local people involved as we go along, so that we are able to keep more areas clean and tidy.

“What makes these events extra special is the warm welcome everyone receives at the Goldhay Centre by Louise Ravenscroft and her team, who even go to the trouble of preparing a hot, nourishing lunch for the volunteers when they return from the litter pick. It’s a great opportunity for all age groups to form new friendships, and share the common bond of caring about their environment.”