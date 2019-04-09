Eyes down for fun bingo in Peterborough with Timmy Mallet

Eighties children’s TV icon Timmy Mallett will be inviting customers to step back to their childhood at Peterborough’s Buzz Bingo later this month - and we have five pairs of tickets to giveaway for the fun night.

As well as calling WACKY bingo for wacky prizes on April 20, he’ll be playing Mallett’s Mallet on stage with his trusty sidekick pinky punky.

He’ll also be wowing customers with his wild glasses and fashion style during a rendition of number 1 hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Wennie yellow polka dot bikini”.

Tickets are available for £10 from the club at Lime Kiln Close in West Town, Peterborough, or people can email Peterborough.Westfield.Club@buzzbingo.com for more details.

To be in with a chance of winning one of five pairs of tickets answer this question: What does Timmy call his trusty sidekick hammer? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by noon on April 15.