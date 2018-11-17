Events that do make a difference to people in the Peterborough area

Rotary stages a number of events benefiting the local community, writes columnist and Rotarian Janet Cooke.

These involve much time and effort (all voluntary) to organise. Each requires your support for them to be able to continue. Many are generously sponsored by local organisations, otherwise they would cease to happen.

Last month Ramsey Rotarians staged their “Last Night of the Proms” annual concert. Eager promenaders were able to enjoy this unique experience without making the journey to London. The RAF Wyton Area Voluntary band, under the baton of Bandmaster Graham Sheldon, returned to entertain at Abbey College, in this the 100th anniversary of the founding of the RAF.

Approximately 190 guests attended, including residents from The Manor House, Upwood. A very enjoyable evening was had by all. The audience were treated to a varied programme including solos from the horn, clarinet and tuba.

The concert was generously sponsored by Burton Brothers of Ramsey. Thanks to their generosity the evening raised approximately £1,900 for Rotary to use to support groups of deserving people in the local and international communities.

Forty One Not Out - Has Firework Fiesta really been going for so long? Starting at Ferry Meadows, in recent years the Fiesta moved to the East of England Showground. Here there is adequate parking, a large covered grandstand and speedway arena where the crowds can watch.

Many volunteers have been involved over the years. Peterborough Minster Rotary Club and Peterborough Round Table are the main organisers, assisted by many others. Peterborough Lions man the car parks and a team from Paston Scouts assist in the main arena (this year an unexpected surprise - a fire eater entertaining the crowds).

A true team effort by volunteers from all over Peterborough - this year assisted by younger volunteers from the recently formed Peterborough Rotaract Club (all under 30 years of age). They had a display in the entrance hall encouraging others to join, could this be for you?

Thanks to the magnificent coverage in the Peterborough Telegraph last week you will be aware of the brilliant display of fireworks that lit up the sky, the huge bonfire, funfair and food outlets. I am sure all who attended (almost 9,000) thoroughly enjoyed the evening. Hopefully there will be some profits to be distributed to local charities later in the year. Organisers are very grateful to sponsors Britannia Fire & Security and Anglia Ruskin University. Without them, and your support paying at the gate, ticket prices could not be kept as low. However, the main purpose of the event is to hold a spectacular and safe display. Next year Firework Fiesta is scheduled for November 2 - please come along to support the event.