Double delight from Amazon donation

A Peterborough nursery has received a donation of £2,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre on Kingston Park in Fletton – and has shared it with one of its former attendees.

Zig Zag Day Nursery, which operates out of a church hall on Bourges Boulevard in the city centre, plans to spend half the donation on new toys for the children at the nursery to enjoy.

However, the remaining £1,000 will be put towards their fund-raising efforts for Maja Rodecka, who is the daughter of Amazon Peterborough Area Manager Joanna Rodecka.

Maya, who is 13-years-old, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February this year. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and will continue treatment until July 2020.

Speaking on the donation, Martin Cox, General Manager at Amazon Peterborough, said:“The team was saddened to hear of Maja’s diagnosis and we wanted to help in any way we could.

“Amazon in Peterborough is like one big family and we are all incredibly pleased this donation will go to helping a valued member of our team, especially in their time of need.”

Joanna, an area manager at Amazon Peterborough, added: “I want to say thank you to everyone at Amazon in Peterborough and to ZigZag for this generous donation.

“It has been a difficult year, but I couldn’t be prouder of Maja. Every day she inspires me with how brave she is.

“I have a super team around me at Amazon, and it’s wonderful to feel supported during this difficult time.”

The donation forms part of the “Amazon In The Community” programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.