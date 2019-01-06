Diplomat delivers inspiring talk to Peterborough students

Former Foreign Senior Diplomat, Dame Veronica Sutherland, delivered an inspiring talk to students at Sawtry Village Academy Sixth Form in Peterborough.

Dame Veronica has had a varied career, working across the world. She has previously held the position of member of the British Diplomatic Service, Ambassador for the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Dublin and Niger, and Director of Personnel in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

She was also appointed Deputy Secretary General in the Commonwealth Secretariat and was President of Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge.

Dame Veronica spoke to Year 12 and 13 students studying sociology, geography, history, government and politics, and business. The students were fascinated to hear about her experiences of being the first married ambassador and her varied and well travelled career path. Afterwards, there was much discussion about Dame Veronica’s views on Brexit, specifically from her viewpoint on Ireland given her work there during the time of the Good Friday agreement.

Simon Parsons, Deputy Principal at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “It was an honour and a pleasure to have Dame Veronica Sutherland visit us to explain her fantastic story to our students.

“We are committed to supporting our students to achieve all their goals, both personal and academic, and Dame Veronica’s extensive career has inspired our students and shown them what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.”

The event was facilitated by Speakers for Schools, a charity which helps state schools to access influential leaders of today, for free. Their speakers provide interesting talks and discuss opportunities, helping to level the playing field for young people of all backgrounds.

For more information about Speakers for Schools, please visit www.speakers4schools.org