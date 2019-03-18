David Dickinson is bringing his Real Deal show to Peterborough

Daytime TV favourite David Dickinson will be filming his long-running Real Deal show in Peterborough later this month.

Dickinson’s Real Deal - ITV’s hit antiques show - will be recorded at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on March 30.

And The Duke as he is known is looking for local people to cash in their antiquesand valuables.

The show is coming back for a 16th series, and David Dickinson and the dealers will be hoping for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public!

So why let your antiques collect dust in the attic when you can sell them for cash? Take money on the spot from a dealer or if you think your item is worth more….take a gamble at auction!

As usual David Dickinson will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash or gamble at auction. But the final decision lies with the contributors and it’s up to them to decide which option is the REAL DEAL!

David Dickinson, who filmed the show at Peterborough Cathedral in 2016, said: “It’s great to bring the show to Peterborough. People of Peterborough come along and get the Real Deal.”

Members of the public should take their antiques and collectables along – and the team of independent valuers will be offering free advice on all items brought along on the day. Admission is free and you

do not need to book a place or a ticket.

Doors will be open between 8am and 5pm – David and the team look forward to seeing you there!