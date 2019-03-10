Dancers hand over £1,000 to a good cause

Visitors to the Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival will be accustomed to seeing Pig Dyke Molly dancing around the streets of Whittlesey in their unmistakable costumes and make-up.

But, that’s not all they get up to. In December they donned warm and festive clothing to spend the evening carol singing and collecting for Macmillan Cancer Support. And on New Year’s Eve they dressed as, what for them is, normal and visited as many places of celebration as they could. They danced and collected again for Macmillan.

As a result they were able to hand over a cheque for £1,000 to a representative of Macmillan Cancer Support.

This is the 20th year that they have given to Macmillan, with their donations adding up to around £18,000 over the years.